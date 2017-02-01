University leaders add public forums in four Nebraska cities

Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 31, 2017 – Following the success of January’s public meetings at 11 cities across the state, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s top leaders will travel to four communities Feb. 6-7 to engage with Nebraskans about the role and goals of the state’s flagship land-grant university.

Chancellor Ronnie Green, Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman and Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Nebraska, will discuss with stakeholders the university, its achievements and its strategic goals. Cities on February’s tour are Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and York.

Green was named the university’s 20th chancellor in April 2016, while Boehm and Plowman began their roles as top leaders at Nebraska on Jan. 1.

“We were pleased but not surprised to see such a high level of engagement and discourse during our January meetings with the public,” Green said. “We are eager to continue to engage with and learn from Nebraskans as we work hand-in-hand to build the people’s university.”

Before coming to Nebraska to take on leadership of IANR, Boehm was professor of plant pathology and vice provost for academic and strategic planning at the Ohio State University. Plowman, meanwhile, stepped into the role of executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer after six years as dean of Nebraska’s College of Business Administration.

The tour continues the spirit of Blanket Nebraska, an August 2016 statewide tour involving more than 50 towns and cities featuring deans, vice chancellors and other top administrators at Nebraska.

Green, Plowman and Boehm will attend a series of gatherings during the two-day tour, which are free and open to the public. Those interested can register for an event at http://go.unl.edu/unlfeb2017.

The tour schedule is:

Feb. 6

> 6 p.m., community dinner, Raising Nebraska, Nebraska State Fair Park, State Fair Boulevard and South Locust Street, Grand Island. (Green, Plowman, Boehm)

Feb. 7

> 7:30 a.m., community breakfast, The Lark, 809 W. Second St., Hastings. (Plowman, Boehm)

> Noon, community lunch, Buffalo County Extension, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney. (Plowman, Boehm)

> 6 p.m., community dinner, Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave., York. (Green, Plowman, Boehm)