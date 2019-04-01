University of Nebraska-Lincoln students weigh in on this month’s devastating storm

As Nebraska slowly recovers from the March 13 bomb cyclone, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been telling their personal stories of the combined blizzard and flooding that caused an estimated $1.3 billion in storm damages.

Taylor Sullivan, 25, said his mother’s Bellevue home was flooded. It remains inaccessible until Bellevue police say residents may return home.

“It is tough to see our family struggle through this time,” said the global studies major. “It is also very uplifting to see how the community has come together to help out victims like my family.”

UNL psychology major Jessica Olson, 19, received word her 74-year-old grandmother was evacuated from her Norfolk home when the Elkhorn River flooded.

“I am just happy that my grandma is safe from the flooding,” the Lincoln UNL psychology major said.

Olson’s grandmother is staying in a retirement facility outside Norfolk until disaster assistance authorities say she and other area residents may safely return home.

“It is going to take a long time to recover everything,” Olson said.

Cole Hoofnagle, 21, is helping families hit by the flooding in Valley.

“I think people should help out the best that they can, I am currently helping out by rebuilding homes,” Hoofnagle said.

The Saint Charles, Illinois, student is a UNL business major. He believes massive livestock losses from the storm, estimated by state officials to be in the $400 million range, will hit some Nebraska ranchers hard and trickle down to consumers.

“The rest of the country will see the effect the storm will have on beef prices,” Hoofnagle said.