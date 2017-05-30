University of Nebraska to seek tuition increase, budget cuts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska is proposing a tuition increase, cuts to its operating budget and the elimination of more than 100 jobs to compensate for a state revenue shortfall.

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds outlined the plan Tuesday that he will submit to the Board of Regents.

The proposal includes a $10 to $12 increase per credit hour for a typical in-state undergraduate student, followed by another increase of $6 to 7.50 per hour the following year.

Bounds says the university will try to cut jobs through attrition and plans to cut up to $30 million from its operations budget.

He says administrators tried to avoid cuts that would harm academic programs.