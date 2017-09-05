University President Responds to DACA Ruling

LINCOLN – The Trump administration is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and phasing it out over the next six months, leaving the fates of Dreamers in the hands of Congress and portraying the action as one made in order to follow the “rule of law.”

This effects schools of higher-education like the University of Nebraska.

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds has issued the following statement regarding today’s DACA announcement:

“Today’s announcement changing the rules on DACA creates significant uncertainty for the hundreds of thousands of young people who have benefited from this program – including students at the University of Nebraska. These youth are hard-working, productive, valued members of our university community. They are exactly the kind of talented workers our economy needs.

“The chancellors and I stand firmly in support of our DACA students and are mobilizing whatever resources we can provide to ensure their well-being. Our message to them, as to all University of Nebraska students, is clear: They are welcome here, they are important members of our community, and we are proud of their courage and commitment to their education. We ask Congress to act quickly to remove the uncertainty for these young people who are working hard to pursue the American dream.”

President Barack Obama implemented DACA on June 15, 2012, intending for the program to be temporary and for Congress to pass a more comprehensive immigration reform bill.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions today called the DACA program an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch” under Obama and said it showed “disrespect for the legislative process.”