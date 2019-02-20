UNK athletic director finalists selected; interviews to be announced

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Douglas Kristensen today announced the selection of four finalists for the position of Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

In an email to campus, Kristensen named the following individuals as those who are advancing to the next round of interviews:

Marc Bauer has served as Interim Director of Athletics at UNK the past year after previously leading the Loper wrestling program to national prominence and is serving as an Assistant Professor of Kinesiology and Sport Sciences at UNK.

Amy Foster has served as Associate Athletic Director for Business and Operations and Senior Woman Administrator at Seattle Pacific University since 2010 and is a current member of the NCAA Division II Management Council.

Slade Larscheid served as Director of Athletics at Augustana University from 2014-2018 after previously serving as AD at Sioux Falls School District and in the athletic programs at South Dakota State University and Northern Illinois University.

Ronald Prettyman was the managing director for the NCAA National Championship Division, from 2016-2018, after previously serving as AD at Indiana State University, California State University, Dominguez Hills and Vanguard University from 1983-1995.

A series of forums will be arranged for each candidate’s visit to enable the campus and Kearney community to meet the candidates and provide feedback. A webpage has been developed for the interview schedules and links to candidates’ resumes. Final arrangements are pending for the candidate visits, which will be publicized through news releases and the UNK website.