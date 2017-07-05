UNK Biz Kidz showcase products at Night Market

KEARNEY – Youth who participated in the Biz Kidz Camp will sell their products at the Kearney Night Market Thursday in downtown Kearney.

The Biz Kidz Camp is organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development, and was open to youth ages 10-14. The camp aims to equip students with the knowledge needed to start or improve a business.

The camp took place in June. It’s structured around the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 4-H EntrepreneurShip Investigation (ESI) Camp Guide, an interactive project aimed at youth who are interested in creating and maintaining a business. It includes case studies, activities and technology to help develop entrepreneurial skills.

By the end of the camp, participants had created a business and prepared to sell their goods throughout the summer.

Some of the businesses and products students created include antiques, cookies, salsa, slime, fidget spinners, hair bows, relaxation dough, pies, handcrafted wooden boxes, handmade greeting cards, dog collars and treats, fidget spinner cases, soap and sea glass jewelry.

The youth will sell their products from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday.