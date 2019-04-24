UNK celebrates milestone in STEM building construction

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s new STEM building reached a milestone Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from UNK and the construction team gathered for a ceremonial beam signing and topping-out event to celebrate the continued progress on the 90,000-square-foot facility that will transform science, technology, engineering and math education in greater Nebraska.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, led by general contractor Hausmann Construction of Lincoln, the final beam was placed atop the building located on UNK’s west campus between West Center and Ockinga Hall. This time-honored tradition signifies the continued health and well-being of the construction workers on-site and future occupants of the building.

The STEM building, scheduled for completion in spring 2020, is part of a $30 million project that replaces the 64-year-old Otto C. Olsen building. It will house seven academic departments and feature cutting-edge technology.

The project is paid for by renewal bonds and through state appropriation from LB858, the University of Nebraska Facilities Program of 2016. That appropriation directed deferred maintenance funding to facility replacement projects, including the Otto Olsen building.