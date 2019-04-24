class="post-template-default single single-post postid-380733 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
UNK celebrates milestone in STEM building construction | KRVN Radio

UNK celebrates milestone in STEM building construction

BY Tyler Ellyson Writing specialist UNK News | April 24, 2019
Home News Regional News
UNK celebrates milestone in STEM building construction
Courtesy/Tim Burkink, dean of UNK’s College of Business and Technology, participates in a ceremonial beam signing and topping-out event for the university’s new STEM building. Tuesday’s event celebrated the continued progress on the 90,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2020. (Photo by Corbey R. Dorsey, UNK Communications)

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s new STEM building reached a milestone Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from UNK and the construction team gathered for a ceremonial beam signing and topping-out event to celebrate the continued progress on the 90,000-square-foot facility that will transform science, technology, engineering and math education in greater Nebraska.

Courtesy/Employees with Hausmann Construction of Lincoln raise the final beam placed atop UNK’s new STEM building during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The 90,000-square-foot facility, located on UNK’s west campus, is scheduled for completion in spring 2020. (Photo by Corbey R. Dorsey, UNK Communications)

During Tuesday’s ceremony, led by general contractor Hausmann Construction of Lincoln, the final beam was placed atop the building located on UNK’s west campus between West Center and Ockinga Hall. This time-honored tradition signifies the continued health and well-being of the construction workers on-site and future occupants of the building.

The STEM building, scheduled for completion in spring 2020, is part of a $30 million project that replaces the 64-year-old Otto C. Olsen building. It will house seven academic departments and feature cutting-edge technology.

The project is paid for by renewal bonds and through state appropriation from LB858, the University of Nebraska Facilities Program of 2016. That appropriation directed deferred maintenance funding to facility replacement projects, including the Otto Olsen building.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments