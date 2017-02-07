UNK Enactus needs your cupcakes; Contest is Feb. 26

KEARNEY – Students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney are looking for the region’s best cupcakes.

UNK Enactus, a business organization open to all students, is looking for contestants to compete in its Cupcake Extravaganza. The event includes amateur and professional categories. It is open to the public, UNK students and campus organizations, as well as established bake shops and area companies who sell cupcakes.

Contestants are asked to enter at least six to eight dozen cupcakes in the competition, and they are required to enter two cupcakes in each category. Cost to enter is $10. Deadline to register is Sunday (Feb. 12).

Event judging is from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in UNK’s Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. The Cupcake Extravaganza is the open to the public from 3 to 5 p.m. that day.

Cupcakes will be judged in four categories: best taste, best decorated, Loper themed and table decoration. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in each category, with an overall People’s Choice award also given.

Cupcakes will be for sale to the public. Donations of $5 are suggested, with those donating allowed to pick four cupcakes from their preferred bakers.

For more information or to register, contact Enactus Vice President Katelyn Ziebarth at 308-991-4496 or enactus@lopers.unk.edu, or visit the UNK Enactus Facebook page.