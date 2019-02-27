UNK fraternity Sigma Lambda Beta suspended

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney chapter of Sigma Lambda Beta fraternity has suspended all operations, based on the direction of the Executive Office of the International Fraternity. The suspension is related to allegations of misconduct.

Suspension of operations prohibits fraternity social events, academic programming, new member activities and other on- and off-campus events until further notice.

The university is aware of the allegations and is investigating potential violations of the student code of conduct. Law enforcement is also investigating.