UNK king, queen reign from Aurora, Petersburg

KEARNEY – Miranda Ketteler of Petersburg and Logan Krejdl of Aurora were crowned homecoming queen and king Thursday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The two will be recognized during halftime of UNK’s football game Saturday against Northwest Missouri State at 2 p.m. and oversee remaining homecoming week festivities, including the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney.

Ketteler and Krejdl were among eight finalists selected by a student vote, with a second round of voting determining the winners.

Ketteler is a senior from Petersburg majoring in social work. She is involved in Phi Eta Sigma, Mortar Board, UNK Students for Life, Student Social Work Organization, Phi Alpha, UNK Newman Center, and serves as vice president of Loper Programming and Activities Council. She has volunteered with Loper Leaders and The Arc of Buffalo County. Ketteler is a student researcher with the university, has worked as a student diplomat, and served as a peer mentor for the Susan Thompson Buffet Scholarship Program. She also studied abroad in the Czech Republic and is a member of the dean’s list.

Krejdl is a junior from Aurora majoring in finance with a minor in sports management. He has been involved in Student Government, Pi Kappa Alpha, The Men’s Project, Interfraternity Council and Order of Omega. Krejdl has worked as a resident assistant and is part of the Cope Scholars, Honors Program and Chancellor’s Ambassadors.