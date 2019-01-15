UNK online grad program ranked 25th by U.S. News & World Report

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is among the best schools in the country for students pursuing an online graduate degree in education, according to U.S. News & World Report.

For the second consecutive year, UNK tied for 25th place on the company’s “Best Online Graduate Education Programs” list, which included more than 200 public and private institutions.

The rankings, released Tuesday, focus on areas such as student engagement and satisfaction, faculty credentials and training, course delivery, and academic and career support services. Peer assessments, graduate indebtedness and admissions selectivity are also factored.

UNK, which increased its overall score from 2018 to 2019, ranked No. 6 for its faculty credentials and training, receiving the high mark for how well it prepares instructors to teach remotely. The university also performed well in student support and technology, reflecting the financial, technical and vocational assistance available for distance learners.

UNK has 1,074 students enrolled in its online graduate education program, an increase from 874 the previous year. The program offers master’s and specialist degrees that prepare professionals for fields such as teaching, school administration, student affairs and instructional technology.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,500 online bachelor’s and graduate programs in fields such as nursing, education, business and engineering for its 2019 rankings. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered primarily online were considered.

2019 Best Online Graduate Education Programs

Rank Institution

1 Clemson University (Moore)

1 University of Florida

3 Utah State University

3 Virginia Commonwealth University

5 Michigan State University

5 University of Georgia

5 University of Iowa

8 University of Albany – SUNY

9 Northern Illinois University

9 Pennsylvania State University – World Campus

9 University of Nebraska – Lincoln

9 University of Virginia (Curry)

13 Arizona State University

13 Florida State University

13 University of North Texas

16 Creighton University

16 Texas A&M University – College Station

16 University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

19 Montclair State University

19 University of Houston

19 University of Massachusetts – Lowell

22 Auburn University

22 George Washington University

22 University of Pittsburgh

25 University of Nebraska at Kearney

25 Pittsburg State University

25 San Diego State University

25 University of Buffalo – SUNY