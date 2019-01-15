class="post-template-default single single-post postid-359317 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
UNK online grad program ranked 25th by U.S. News & World Report | KRVN Radio

UNK online grad program ranked 25th by U.S. News & World Report

BY Tyler Ellyson, UNK Communications | January 15, 2019
Home News Regional News
UNK online grad program ranked 25th by U.S. News & World Report

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is among the best schools in the country for students pursuing an online graduate degree in education, according to U.S. News & World Report.

For the second consecutive year, UNK tied for 25th place on the company’s “Best Online Graduate Education Programs” list, which included more than 200 public and private institutions.

The rankings, released Tuesday, focus on areas such as student engagement and satisfaction, faculty credentials and training, course delivery, and academic and career support services. Peer assessments, graduate indebtedness and admissions selectivity are also factored.

UNK, which increased its overall score from 2018 to 2019, ranked No. 6 for its faculty credentials and training, receiving the high mark for how well it prepares instructors to teach remotely. The university also performed well in student support and technology, reflecting the financial, technical and vocational assistance available for distance learners.

UNK has 1,074 students enrolled in its online graduate education program, an increase from 874 the previous year. The program offers master’s and specialist degrees that prepare professionals for fields such as teaching, school administration, student affairs and instructional technology.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,500 online bachelor’s and graduate programs in fields such as nursing, education, business and engineering for its 2019 rankings. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered primarily online were considered.

2019 Best Online Graduate Education Programs

Rank      Institution

1              Clemson University (Moore)

1              University of Florida

3              Utah State University

3              Virginia Commonwealth University

5              Michigan State University

5              University of Georgia

5              University of Iowa

8              University of Albany – SUNY

9              Northern Illinois University

9              Pennsylvania State University – World Campus

9              University of Nebraska – Lincoln

9              University of Virginia (Curry)

13            Arizona State University

13            Florida State University

13           University of North Texas

16            Creighton University

16            Texas A&M University – College Station

16            University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

19            Montclair State University

19            University of Houston

19            University of Massachusetts – Lowell

22            Auburn University

22            George Washington University

22            University of Pittsburgh

25            University of Nebraska at Kearney

25            Pittsburg State University

25            San Diego State University

25            University of Buffalo – SUNY

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments