UNK Police issue campus-wide alert for suspicious activity

UNK Police have determined that circumstances exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university campus community. Please read this notification and take any necessary precautions to avoid being a potential victim. Call University Police308-865-8911 with any questions or concerns. This bulletin is based on the most current information available to the UNK Police Department and may change as more information becomes available.
UNK Police Department received a report that a male subject approached a female subject by the Fountain on UNK campus. The male grabbed her from behind, she attempted to get away, he told her he was armed with a gun. The female began to scream for help. The male subject ran away from the area and she was able to get to safety. At no time did she see a gun.
The male subject is described as a dark skinned male, 5’9, wearing a black hoodie with dark pants.
The hoodie was pulled up around his head and face area.
If you encounter a similar situation, please contact University Police immediately at (308)865-8911 or dial 911.
General Safety Tips:
· Think ahead, plan your route and avoid unpopulated areas.
· Avoid walking alone at night and keep to well-lit routes where possible.
· Stay alert: Be aware of what’s going on around you.
· Always let someone know where you are going, the route you intend to take and when you expect to return.
· Keep your cell phone on and easily accessible.
· Report suspicious people or activity to University Police immediately at 308-865-8911
If you witness anything suspicious or have any information on this or another case, please contact University Police immediately at (308)865-8911 or at 2501 19th Ave, Kearney, NE 68849.