UNK Psychology Department celebrating 50th anniversary

Kearney, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Department of Psychology is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a public event Thursday (April 18) on campus.

Marty Demoret, a 2007 graduate of UNK, will speak 3:30-4:30 p.m. in Copeland Hall Room 142, followed by a social hour with refreshments and cookies.

The event is open to UNK faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as community members. There is no cost.

A Scottsbluff native, Demoret majored in psychology at UNK and was a founding member of Campus Kitchen, a student organization that delivers meals to people in need.

After graduation, Demoret worked at Richard Young Hospital in Kearney for four years before enrolling in the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor in 2014.

Demoret spent a year working for Judge C. Arlen Beam in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, then joined the Des Moines, Iowa, office of the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, where he is a member of the product liability group, specializing in complex agribusiness litigation.

Demoret and his wife, Mattie, have three children, with a fourth due in July.