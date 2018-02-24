UNK sorority hosting annual Red Dress Poker Tournament

KEARNEY – This is one poker tournament where it’s a good thing to be in the red.

The Alpha Phi sorority at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its 13th annual Red Dress Poker Tournament on Thursday (March 1), bringing dozens of players to the UNK Health and Sports Center for an evening of fun and philanthropy.

The event, one of two fundraisers organized each year by the sorority, benefits the Alpha Phi Foundation, which focuses on women’s heart health education and research.

“That’s something we all are really passionate about,” said Cassie Sleicher, vice president of marketing for Alpha Phi, which also supports the S.A.F.E. Center, a local nonprofit that assists people impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

Last year’s Red Dress Poker Tournament drew 200-plus participants and raised more than $9,000.

Thursday’s event begins at 4:30 p.m. with buybacks available until 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be purchased from any Alpha Phi member or at a table set up inside the Health and Sports Center. Tickets are available for $15 at the event.

The tournament, which is open to the public, attracts players and poker teams from across the area.

“Our favorite thing about the event is a lot of the community is involved,” Sleicher said. “It’s really cool to have different people at the event.”

In addition to signing up for the tournament, the community gets involved by donating prizes for the event.

Sleicher said the top prizes for this year’s tournament are a grill, Fitbit and smart TV. A variety of items will also be given away through raffles.

The Red Dress Poker Tournament is one of the UNK Greek community’s largest fundraisers each year.

ABOUT ALPHA PHI

Alpha Phi International Fraternity is a sisterhood of outstanding women supporting one another in lifelong achievement. Founded at Syracuse University in 1872, Alpha Phi was one of the first Greek societies for women and a founding member of the National Panhellenic Conference. The organization is comprised of 170 collegiate chapters with more than 200,000 members and more than 135 alumnae chapters throughout the United States and Canada. The Alpha Phi Foundation is the fraternity’s philanthropic and educational partner, supporting women’s heart health and other charitable and educational projects.