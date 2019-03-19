UNK statement on death of student Brittney Newsome

KEARNEY –The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of student Brittney Newsome, a freshman from Cordova. Newsome, 19, died Saturday in a fire at her family home, in which three others also died.

“The UNK family is sad at the news of the loss of Brittney, who was a member of the Pride of the Plains Marching Band. She will be missed. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. We share your grief for Brittney. She will be remembered with fondness and pride for her accomplishments here.”

Newsome was a UNK freshman majoring in business and accounting. She was a 2018 graduate of Friend High School. Cordova is located about 23 miles southeast of York.

Others who died in the fire, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, were: Crystal Vickrey, 39; Kaden Newsome, 12; and Tiara Schwab, 20.

State Fire Marshal investigators have determined the cause of a fire at 250 Helen Street was accidental as a result of an electrical failure of an extension cord, leaving four dead. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the cause of deaths was smoke inhalation related to the fire.

Representatives from UNK Student Health and Counseling are available to individuals who would like to talk with someone. Visit the counseling center in room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248.