UNK students win two categories at College Media Awards | KRVN Radio

UNK students win two categories at College Media Awards

BY Tyler Ellyson, UNK Communications | March 4, 2019
UNK students win two categories at College Media Awards. Pictured is Austin Jacobsen, Adviser Ford Clark and Evan Jones.

NEW YORK – University of Nebraska at Kearney students took first place in two categories Saturday during the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System College Media Awards in New York City.

Austin Jacobsen of Sidney, Evan Jones of Cambridge, Cade Cox of North Platte and Lucas Bolubasz of Lincoln won the best sports pregame/postgame show category for “UNK Gameday,” a football pregame show on the campus radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM. Jacobsen and Jones are co-sports directors for KLPR and co-hosts for the pregame show.

Theatre of the Mind, a UNK student organization that writes, directs and produces original radio plays, also earned a first-place award. The students’ production of “The Story of Eureka” won the best radio drama category.

UNK students were finalists in four categories in the annual college broadcasting competition, which includes campus radio stations from across the country.

Awards were presented during the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System annual conference at the historic Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown Manhattan.

