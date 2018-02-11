UNK Tech Edge conference advancing technology in education

KEARNEY – Integrating computer science into K-12 curriculums is the focus of an upcoming conference hosted at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

UNK’s Tech Edge Spring Conference – “Innovation, Technology and Computer Science in Education” – is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at UNK’s College of Education building. It includes 11 speakers from UNK and public schools across Nebraska.

The event highlights new ways for teachers, administrators and pre-service teachers to use technology in their classrooms. Classroom teachers and technology specialists will offer workshops that examine the latest tools and technology affecting education today.

The keynote speaker is Kristeen Shabram, president of Metro Omaha Computer Science Teachers Association. Her presentation – “Incorporating Computer Science in K-12 Settings” – will highlight how she has worked with teachers to integrate computer science concepts into their curriculums.

“This is a chance to meet professionals from across the state who are doing amazing work to advance the quality of education in Nebraska and beyond,” said Martonia Gaskill, assistant professor of teacher education. “Higher education in public schools continues to expand the use of mobile devices online and in blended education so our students and professionals can prepare for the complex world that is evolving at a fast pace.”

Hosted by UNK’s College of Education and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Technology Education in Digital and Global Environments (EDGE), the conference is free to attend. However, participants must register at https://cehs.unl.edu/registration-tech-edge/

For detailed descriptions of all presentations, visit: http://www.unk.edu/academics/coe/unk-tech-edge-conference.php

Speakers and their presentations:

9:15 to 10 a.m.

– “Incorporating Computer Science in K12 Settings,” Keynote Kristeen Shabram, President of Computer Science Teachers Association, Omaha Public Schools. (COE Atrium)

10:15 to 11 a.m.

– “CS in a Box,” Sherri Harms, Chair UNK Computer Science Department. (COE, Computer Lab C104)

– “Blended Learning: Teach smarter, Not Harder,” Deanna Stall, Technology Integration Specialist, Gibbon Public Schools. (COE Flexible Room)

– “HackBusters: I Ain’t Afraid of No Hacks,” Dave Evertson, Technology Director, Cozad Public Schools. (COE Computer Lab C 104)

11:15 a.m. to Noon

– “Blended Learning,” Jason Everett, ESU 10 Systems Engineer (COE Flexible Room)

– “Storytelling with Scratch Junior,” Guy Trainin, UNL Associate Professor, Tech Edge (COE Computer Lab C 104)

– “Take a Look into a Blended Learning Classroom,” Beth Kabes, Director Blended and Distance Learning, ESU Coordinating Council. (COE Conference Room 154)

12:15 to 1 p.m.

– “Experiencing a MOOC from the Ground Up,” Denise Britigan, UNMC Assistant Professor, and Analisa McMillan, UNMC Director of Distance Learning. (COE Conference Room 154)

– “Classroom Management of Technology in the Classroom,” Brett Kluver, Gibbon Public Schools. (COE Conference Room 155)

– “Open Education Resources in Nebraska,” Dorann Avey, Director Digital Learning, Nebraska Department of Education. (COE Conference Room 154)

– “Fostering the Inclusive Computing Culture in the Classroom Through Social and Emotional learning: Digital Citizenship & 3-D Ideas, International Educational Projects,” Olga Morozan, UNK Fulbright Scholar. (COE Flexible Room)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU6w5FJ377c&feature=youtu.be

On the Web: http://www.unk.edu/academics/coe/unk-tech-edge-conference.php

Registration: https://cehs.unl.edu/registration-tech-edge/