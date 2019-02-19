UNK Theatre’s ‘The Ghost Sonata’ opens Wednesday

KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney presents “The Ghost Sonata” Wednesday through Sunday (Feb. 20-24) at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“The Ghost Sonata” relates the adventures of a young student who idealizes the lives of the residents of an opulent apartment building. He makes the acquaintance of a mysterious man who helps him find his way into the building, only to discover it is a nest of betrayal, deceit and misery. The student soon learns that the house he admired so much from afar is actually a form of hell, and in order to achieve salvation, all of its residents, even the innocent, must suffer.
When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday (Feb. 20-24)
Where: Miriam Drake Theatre
Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at 308.865.8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
Cast (listed by hometown)
Amherst – Steven Boldt, the posh man Baron Skanskorg
Amherst – Danny Ripp, fiancee
Bennington – Billy Deardoff, dead man Satyr
Crete – Lexi Powell, dark lady
Dawson – Zachary Petry, beggar
Gibbon – Logan Giddings, old man Hummel
Grand Island – Bryce Emde, beggar
Indianola – Andrew Lepper, beggar / Satyr
Kearney – William Frederick, Johansson
Kearney – Ashlee Glaser, young lady
Lincoln – Ally Fricke, milkmaid
Lincoln – Sammantha Hanks, caretaker’s wife
Lincoln – Brenden Zwiebel, Bengtsson
North Platte – Tiffany Hall, cook
Omaha – Emma Newman, beggar
Pawnee City – Steven Bruns, beggar
Scottsbluff – Dakota Empfield, student Arkenholz
Scottsbluff – Megan Catherine Hayhurst, mummy
Scottsbluff – Hunter T. Scow, colonel
Student Production Staff
Stage Manager – Gail Jones Nicholson, Blair
Assistant Stage Manager – Hannah Lofshult, Omaha
Lighting Designer – Matthew Benes, Lincoln
Properties Master – Emma Newman, Omaha
Faculty/Staff Artistic Team
Director – Jack Garrison
Scenic Designer – Darin Himmerich
Costume Designer – Ronald Altman
Sound Designer – Aaron Hynds
Master Electrician – Del DeLorm