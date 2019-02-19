UNK Theatre’s ‘The Ghost Sonata’ opens Wednesday

KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney presents “The Ghost Sonata” Wednesday through Sunday (Feb. 20-24) at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“The Ghost Sonata” relates the adventures of a young student who idealizes the lives of the residents of an opulent apartment building. He makes the acquaintance of a mysterious man who helps him find his way into the building, only to discover it is a nest of betrayal, deceit and misery. The student soon learns that the house he admired so much from afar is actually a form of hell, and in order to achieve salvation, all of its residents, even the innocent, must suffer.

When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday (Feb. 20-24)

Where: Miriam Drake Theatre

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at 308.865.8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Cast (listed by hometown)

Amherst – Steven Boldt, the posh man Baron Skanskorg

Amherst – Danny Ripp, fiancee

Bennington – Billy Deardoff, dead man Satyr

Crete – Lexi Powell, dark lady

Dawson – Zachary Petry, beggar

Gibbon – Logan Giddings, old man Hummel

Grand Island – Bryce Emde, beggar

Indianola – Andrew Lepper, beggar / Satyr

Kearney – William Frederick, Johansson

Kearney – Ashlee Glaser, young lady

Lincoln – Ally Fricke, milkmaid

Lincoln – Sammantha Hanks, caretaker’s wife

Lincoln – Brenden Zwiebel, Bengtsson

North Platte – Tiffany Hall, cook

Omaha – Emma Newman, beggar

Pawnee City – Steven Bruns, beggar

Scottsbluff – Dakota Empfield, student Arkenholz

Scottsbluff – Megan Catherine Hayhurst, mummy

Scottsbluff – Hunter T. Scow, colonel

Student Production Staff

Stage Manager – Gail Jones Nicholson, Blair

Assistant Stage Manager – Hannah Lofshult, Omaha

Lighting Designer – Matthew Benes, Lincoln

Properties Master – Emma Newman, Omaha

Faculty/Staff Artistic Team

Director – Jack Garrison

Scenic Designer – Darin Himmerich

Costume Designer – Ronald Altman

Sound Designer – Aaron Hynds

Master Electrician – Del DeLorm