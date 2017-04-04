UNK Theatre’s ‘The Illusion’ opens Wednesday

KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney and Alpha Psi Omega present “The Illusion” Wednesday through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“The Illusion,” adapted from Pierre Cornielle’s 17th Century comedy “L’Illusion Comique” by Tony Kushner, follows the story of a father desperate to find his long-lost son. He turns to an aging sorcerer for insight. The sorcerer conjures three episodes from the young man’s life and the father is led on a mysterious journey.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (April 5-8), and 2 p.m. Sunday (April 9)

Where: Miriam Drake Theatre

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at 308.865.8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Cast (listed by hometown)

Johnstown – Lars Johnson as The Amanuensis

Lincoln – Trisha Marie Miller as Elicia/Lyse/Clarina

Lincoln – Brenden Zwiebel as Pridamant

North Platte – Seth D. Mavigliano as Pleribo/Adraste/Prince Florilame

Ogallala – Nathaniel Tiberius Baldwin as Alcandre

Roca – Connor Dudley as Matamore

Scottsbluff – Megan Hayhurst as Melibea/Isabelle/Hippolyta

Scottsbluff – Hunter Scow as Calisto/Clindor/Theogenes

Student Production Staff

Hastings – Makenzie E. I. Hinrichs, stage manager

Hastings – Tanner Peshek, scenic designer

Humboldt – Anthony Knudson, properties master

Kearney – Elaine Christensen, costume designer

Lincoln – Matthew Benes, director

Scottsbluff – Mikayla Fulk, assistant stage manager

Chicago, IL – Carlie Casas, lighting designer

Faculty/Staff Artistic Team

Matthew Powell, sound designer