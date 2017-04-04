UNK Theatre’s ‘The Illusion’ opens Wednesday

KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney and Alpha Psi Omega present “The Illusion” Wednesday through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“The Illusion,” adapted from Pierre Cornielle’s 17th Century comedy “L’Illusion Comique” by Tony Kushner, follows the story of a father desperate to find his long-lost son. He turns to an aging sorcerer for insight. The sorcerer conjures three episodes from the young man’s life and the father is led on a mysterious journey.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (April 5-8), and 2 p.m. Sunday (April 9)
Where: Miriam Drake Theatre
Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at 308.865.8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
Cast (listed by hometown)
Johnstown – Lars Johnson as The Amanuensis
Lincoln – Trisha Marie Miller as Elicia/Lyse/Clarina
Lincoln – Brenden Zwiebel as Pridamant
North Platte – Seth D. Mavigliano as Pleribo/Adraste/Prince Florilame
Ogallala – Nathaniel Tiberius Baldwin as Alcandre
Roca – Connor Dudley as Matamore
Scottsbluff – Megan Hayhurst as Melibea/Isabelle/Hippolyta
Scottsbluff – Hunter Scow as Calisto/Clindor/Theogenes
Student Production Staff
Hastings – Makenzie E. I. Hinrichs, stage manager
Hastings – Tanner Peshek, scenic designer
Humboldt – Anthony Knudson, properties master
Kearney – Elaine Christensen, costume designer
Lincoln – Matthew Benes, director
Scottsbluff – Mikayla Fulk, assistant stage manager
Chicago, IL – Carlie Casas, lighting designer
Faculty/Staff Artistic Team
Matthew Powell, sound designer