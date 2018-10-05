UNK to break ground on new childhood education center

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska at Kearney is set to break ground on a new childhood education center.

Project officials will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday for the LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Chilhood Education Center.

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of the first academic building on UNK’s University Village. It is a $7.8 million, 19,900-square-foot building that will serve the university and community.

The center will serve up to 176 children, from infants to age 6. It will more than double the capacity of the existing Child Development Center, which is slated for demolition following the completion of three separate buildings.