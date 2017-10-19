UNK to offer in-state tuition to Colorado, Kansas students

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney just made it more attractive for students from Colorado and Kansas to become Lopers.

Beginning in fall 2018, UNK will offer in-state tuition rates for residents from those two states who enroll as regular on-campus undergraduate students and meet assured admissions requirements.

The new Advantage Scholarship effectively decreases the UNK hourly tuition rate for Kansas and Colorado students to $198 per credit hour (the proposed 2018 Nebraska tuition rate). Kansas students currently pay $288, which is 150 percent of resident tuition as members of the Midwest Student Exchange agreement between Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Colorado is not part of the exchange, and students from there currently pay $418 per credit hour (2017) to attend UNK.

UNK will also extend the new rate to current undergraduate students from Colorado and Kansas who are in good standing academically.

“The new Advantage Scholarship is an opportunity to attract more academically capable students from Colorado and Kansas, increasing UNK’s access to a wider market,” said Ed Scantling, associate vice chancellor of enrollment management. “Cost of attendance coupled with the quality of our programs will make UNK an attractive choice for Colorado and Kansas students.

“This plan makes UNK a less expensive option for students who reside in Colorado,” Scantling said. “The Advantage Scholarship represents an estimated savings of almost $28,000 in tuition over four years for the average undergraduate student who is not a resident of Nebraska.”

To learn more about UNK scholarships, visit unk.edu/financialaid, and for the Advantage Scholarship go to unk.edu/advantage. Applications for fall 2018 are underway.