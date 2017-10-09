class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264730 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises | KRVN Radio

UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises

BY Associated Press | October 9, 2017
Home News Regional News
UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises
A June 19, 2017 photo shows the the Cather and Pound residence halls and the dining complex they share on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in Lincoln, Neb. University of Nebraska-Lincoln is moving forward to demolish the Cather and Pound residence halls and the dining complex they share. (Eric Gregory/The Journal-Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a timeline for razing matching pair of high-rise dormitories that have housed thousands of students since 1963.

The university says in a news release that all 13 stories of Cather Hall and Pound Hall will be knocked down via a controlled implosion on the morning of Dec. 22.

Both dorms have been used for overflow in recent years as the demand for student housing exceeded expectations.

Demolition cleanup and site restoration are anticipated to continue through July 2018.

The university plans to offer a live view of the implosion online. A web address will be announced as the date of the razing nears.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments