UNMC College of Dentistry to hold annual Children’s Dental Day on Feb. 1

140 Nebraska children to receive care

The 2016 oral health assessment for Nebraska estimates that half of all youths ages 6-15 have experienced dental decay.

Faculty and students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry know that they can impact this statistic by continuing to provide services to those most vulnerable through the annual Children’s Dental Day event being held on Friday, Feb. 1 at the college in Lincoln.

On that day approximately 140 children from eight communities will receive nearly $100,000 in care that includes cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals and stainless steel crowns.

Since 2001, the College of Dentistry has treated more than 6,000 children and provided services valued at more than $3 million to low income and underserved children in the state.

This year children from Lincoln, Omaha, Hastings, Grand Island, Columbus, Fremont, Crete, and Stanton are expected to attend. Some of these children will be seeing a dentist for the first time.

The annual event also provides information on the importance of oral health through a variety of educational games and activities for the children, their parents and chaperones.

All of the children participating in the event are identified and pre-screened in their communities by volunteers, including school nurses, members of faith-based organizations, Head Start, dentists and dental hygienists.

These volunteers donate their time to identify needy children, provide oral health screenings that indicate the type of care the children will need when they come to the college, and in many cases, come with the children for emotional support and translation services.

“We are so pleased to help the children in Nebraska with their dental needs, and I am extremely grateful to the faculty, staff and students for their roles in making this a positive experience for the kids. The care that is provided will likely infuse many more smiles into their communities,” said Janet Guthmiller, D.D.S., dean, UNMC College of Dentistry.