UNMC extends deadline for applications for open slots in bachelor’s degree in nursing program; deadline is Feb. 15

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has extended the deadline for applications for its traditional bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN) program through Feb. 15. There currently are open slots in the program that begins in August.

Applications are being accepted for all of the college’s divisions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff.

Students can apply to the program once they have completed a majority of the 58 credit hours of required prerequisite course work, which can be completed at any accredited university, college or community college. After completing 62 credit hours in the UNMC nursing program, students earn a BSN.

The BSN program not only provides clinical training, it provides skills and knowledge in leadership, teamwork, critical thinking, best practices, patient safety and quality improvement, said Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. “Rapid advances in health care, rigorous new care standards and increasingly complex technology demand more education across all nursing specialties.”

A shortage of registered nurses is projected to be nearly 4,000 by 2020, according to the Nebraska Center for Nursing. To meet the demand, UNMC has been working for several years on numerous strategies to expand the number of students in its bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs.

With more than 1,000 students enrolled in bachelor’s, master’s, post-master’s, and doctoral programs across Nebraska at its five divisions, the UNMC College of Nursing is the largest program in the state. It ranks in the top tier of U.S. nursing schools in academics and grant funding.

For more information contact:

Scottsbluff — Karen Schledewitz, (308) 632-0413, klschledewitz@unmc.edu;

Kearney — Hilary Christo, (308) 865-8322, hchristo@unmc.edu;

Omaha — Molly Belieu, (402) 559-4110, molly.handke@unmc.edu;

Lincoln — Amy Frizzell, (402) 472-7343, amy.fellhoelter@unmc.edu;

Norfolk – Diana Rizzo, (402) 844-7890, diana.rizzo@unmc.edu.

To apply online, go to: http://www.unmc.edu/nursing.