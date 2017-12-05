UNMC leaders to visit Holdrege, Hastings Dec. 7-8

Visits to include discussing new, recent efforts to increase health care workforce
A leadership team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center headed by Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., will visit Holdrege on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Hastings on Friday, Dec. 8. The group will meet with health, higher education and community leaders as well as speak at community gatherings about new programs at UNMC and how they benefit rural areas.
The visits provide an opportunity for UNMC leaders to better understand the challenges communities face and ways to collaborate to better serve communities.
Leaders joining Dr. Gold on the trip include: Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the College of Nursing; Kyle Meyer, Ph.D., dean of the College of Allied Health Professions; and Ali S. Khan, M.D., M.P.H., dean of the College of Public Health.
On Dec. 7, the group will meet with leaders in Holdrege at the Phelps Memorial Health Center. At noon, Dr. Gold will speak at the Holdrege Rotary luncheon. In Hastings, the group will visit the Pediatric Dental Specialists clinic then attend a UNMC alumni reception hosted by the UNMC Alumni Association.
On Dec. 8, UNMC leaders will travel to Hastings College and Mary Lanning Healthcare to meet with leaders. In the afternoon, the UNMC group will attend a Hastings College Pre-health Student Forum where the title of Dr. Gold’s talk will be “Envisioning the Future of Health Care in 2050.”
Other topics of discussion during community talks will include:
- Initiatives to address health care workforce shortages, including an occupational therapy program recently approved by the Board of Regents to begin on the Kearney campus in 2019 and a new nursing building to open in Lincoln which will increase the ability to accept more nursing students into program;
- The four new Simulation in Motion – Nebraska trucks and their impact on rural health and emergency medical training;
- The new Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC and its impact on the state;
- The November 2018 opening of the $118.9 Dr. Edwin Davis & Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center for Advanced Interprofessional Learning, which will house which will include the latest technology to engage UNMC students and health practitioners statewide with hands-on simulated experiences using sophisticated technology. This includes an Interactive Digital iWall, 3D technology and augmented and virtual reality designed to make learning highly realistic. The goal of the center, which will be a model for transforming health care education in Nebraska and the U.S., is to give students and practitioners more experience, practice, and hands-on opportunities to ultimately deliver high quality, safe, effective and patient-centered care.
- Collaborative efforts between UNMC and UNO (November marked Dr. Gold’s sixth month as UNMC and UNO chancellor);