UNMC leaders to visit Holdrege, Hastings Dec. 7-8

Visits to include discussing new, recent efforts to increase health care workforce

A leadership team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center headed by Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., will visit Holdrege on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Hastings on Friday, Dec. 8. The group will meet with health, higher education and community leaders as well as speak at community gatherings about new programs at UNMC and how they benefit rural areas.

The visits provide an opportunity for UNMC leaders to better understand the challenges communities face and ways to collaborate to better serve communities.

Leaders joining Dr. Gold on the trip include: Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the College of Nursing; Kyle Meyer, Ph.D., dean of the College of Allied Health Professions; and Ali S. Khan, M.D., M.P.H., dean of the College of Public Health.

On Dec. 7, the group will meet with leaders in Holdrege at the Phelps Memorial Health Center. At noon, Dr. Gold will speak at the Holdrege Rotary luncheon. In Hastings, the group will visit the Pediatric Dental Specialists clinic then attend a UNMC alumni reception hosted by the UNMC Alumni Association.

On Dec. 8, UNMC leaders will travel to Hastings College and Mary Lanning Healthcare to meet with leaders. In the afternoon, the UNMC group will attend a Hastings College Pre-health Student Forum where the title of Dr. Gold’s talk will be “Envisioning the Future of Health Care in 2050.”

Other topics of discussion during community talks will include: