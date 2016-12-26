UNMC names new assistant dean for UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division

Cathrin Carithers, D.N.P., has been named assistant dean for the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division effective Jan. 1. She will succeed Michael Bleich, Ph.D., who served as interim assistant dean since July 2016 and Mary Ann Mertz, Ed.D., who served as interim assistant dean from 2014 to July 2016.

Since 2014, Dr. Carithers has been director of the doctor of nursing practice program and clinical associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. From 2002 to 2011, she served on faculty of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center where she was director of the nurse practitioner program and co-director of the doctor of nursing practice program from 2011 to 2013.

Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the UNMC College of Nursing, said Dr. Carithers brings superb experience having led two doctor of nursing practice programs and having a strong background as a registered nurse and more recently in advanced practice nursing.

“Dr. Carithers is committed to interprofessional education, research and practice and cares deeply about academic scholarship and the advancement of nursing knowledge in practice and education,” Dr. Sebastian said. “She was immensely impressed by the college and its dedication to education and expanding research and faculty practice.”

Dr. Carithers, who grew up in Hutchinson, Kan., a town of about 50,000, said she is looking forward to being part of the UNMC and Kearney community.

“I’m excited to be part of the rich academic environment with growing student enrollment and programs to address the nursing shortage to meet the health care needs of Nebraskans and beyond,” said Dr. Carithers who also is a family nurse practitioner. “I look forward to building on the interprofessional education and practice opportunities and the partnerships with the UNMC College of Allied Health Professions and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The new Health Science Education Complex has created fantastic opportunities to expand educational opportunities.”

Dr. Carithers earned her bachelor’s of science degree in 1981 from the University of Kansas, her master of science degree in 2002 from the University of Oklahoma and her doctor of nursing practice degree in 2011 from the University of Arizona.

The search committee was led by Rita Weber, a nursing instructor in the Kearney Division and Karen Grigsby, Ph.D., emeritus associate professor in the Omaha Division. The committee was assisted by The Hollander Group, a Chicago-based executive search firm.

“The committee worked tirelessly to recruit and recommend the right person for this very important position,” Dr. Sebastian said. “I am indebted to each of the members of the search committee for their dedication and commitment.”

She also thanked faculty for their leadership during the transition including Dr. Mertz, Dr. Bleich, and Denise Waibel-Rycek, director of operations for the Kearney Division.

The college has other divisions in Scottsbluff, Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk.