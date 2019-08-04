UNMC students, faculty in Kearney offer free sports screenings Sept. 7 for Special Olympics athletes

Physical assessments allow athletes to compete in the Special Olympics

Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney, are offering free sports screenings for current and new athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics.

The event, called West Central MedFest, is open to athletes from the Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings areas who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. It will take place Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Health Science Education Complex on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, 2402 University Drive. The building is equipped with exam rooms used in student education for UNMC health science programs.

The health screenings allow athletes to be eligible to compete in the 19 different sports that Special Olympics Nebraska offers year-round. Competitions are held throughout the state for regional and state events. Central City will host the State Equestrian competition Sept. 8, and Kearney will host a Unified bowling competition at Big Apple Lanes Oct. 12, and York will hold a state flag football tournament Oct 19 and 20.

UNMC nursing and allied health students will benefit through both the educational and service experience. The head-to-toe assessments include vision and hearing screenings, vital signs, physical examination and education on topics such as healthy eating and stretching before activities.

UNMC students in Kearney participating in the event include 15 in the physician assistant program, 45 in the physical therapy program and nine in nursing.

Faculty members joining the students will be Mia Hyde, Jannelle Reynolds, Pam Dickey, Tessa Wells, Teresa Cochran, Kellie Gossman, Mary Girard and Nancy Stuart.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register, go to http://www.sone.org/programs/health/kearney-medfest.html. For more information, contact Alisa Hoffman, ahoffman@sone.org or 402-331-5545 extension 22.

