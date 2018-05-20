UNMC, UNK students build cars for kids with developmental disabilities

Students in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Physical Therapy Education program in Kearney, along with engineering students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, recently made three children and their families very happy.

The students modified children’s electric cars for three girls between the ages of one and three. The project is part of GoBabyGo!, a national program that provides modified ride-on cars for kids with developmental disabilities. The cars are provided at no cost to the families to promote early independent mobility.

Maggie Urbanek, a UNMC physical therapy student, was involved in the project.

“With my interest in pediatric physical therapy, I was thrilled with the opportunity to help with the set-up and coordination of the first Go Baby Go! event in Kearney,” Urbanek said. “I love working with other programs, practicing physical therapists, fellow classmates and most importantly, the families. Seeing the smiles on the kiddos’ faces when they get their cars going is priceless.”

Kellie Gossman, D.P.T., assistant professor in the Division of Physical Therapy Education, UNMC College of Allied Health Professions at UNK, said the credit goes to the hard work from the students, community clinicians and engineers.

“Without their collaboration, none of this could happen,” Dr. Gossman said. “I was thrilled to see everyone working together and problem solving to make each car completely unique to what each child would need to be as independent as possible.”

The event is made possible by a grant to the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute.

For more information on the GoBabyGo! Nebraska! program and major contributors, please check out the following website: https://www.unmc.edu/mmi/departments/pt/gobabygone.html.