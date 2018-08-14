UNMC’s Simulation in Motion Nebraska training program to be in Cozad this evening

Emergency medical service providers and nurses from the local area working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center Simulation in Motion Nebraska program (SIM-NE) is conducting emergency medical training on August 14, 2018 from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. for Cozad Fire & Rescue, which is hosting the training.

The free training is conducted with a 44-foot-long, customized truck that provides a mobile, real-life training experience designed to enhance life-saving skills for those in rural areas. The trucks were launched in June to be stationed in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln with the actual training taking place in surrounding rural communities. The idea is about bringing training to those associated with rural emergency medical service agencies and rural critical access hospitals in their home location rather than having learners travel to larger cities for training. This allows the simulations to be team-based as learners train side-by-side with the people they normally work with during a response.

The customized trucks, funded by a $5.5 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, feature dual slide-out room extensions, a simulated emergency room and ambulance, as well as high-tech, computerized mannequins that talk, breathe, have heartbeats, and can react to medications and other actions of the learners.

Each mobile unit is outfitted with supplies to recreate a realistic environment for learners including supplies, pre-programmed computerized medical and trauma scenarios; monitors that display vital signs of patient simulators; audio and video recording/playback capabilities and mock drugs.

The grant will fund the program operation for three years with 100 percent funding in the first year, 66 percent funding in the second year and 33 percent funding in the third year. Private funding, partnerships, fee for services, and state and federal grants will be sought to sustain the project during and after the grant funding period ends in 2018.

Rural emergency medical service agencies and rural critical access hospitals can request training at www.unmc.edu/SIM-NE. For more information, email sim-ne@unmc.edu or call 402 559-4863.