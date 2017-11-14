class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272018 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
“Unusual Event” Declared at NPPD’s Cooper Nuclear Station | KRVN Radio

“Unusual Event” Declared at NPPD’s Cooper Nuclear Station

BY Nebraska Public Power District | November 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
“Unusual Event” Declared at NPPD’s Cooper Nuclear Station
Courtesy/Cooper Nuclear Station

Auburn, Neb. –-  Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is responding to an unusual event at its Cooper Nuclear Station due to a hydrogen leak into a main plant area.

The utility declared a “Notification of Unusual Event” (NOUE) today at 11:18 a.m. due to a hydrogen leak into a main plant area. The leak was discovered by a maintenance crew working on the non-nuclear system, and repairs to fix the leak are in progress.

The plant is stable and continues to operate at this time. There is no threat to the public. NPPD has notified the appropriate local, county, state, and federal agencies.

A NOUE is defined as unusual events, minor in nature, which have occurred or are in progress which indicate a potential degradation in the level of safety at the station. If placed on a scale of 1 to 4, with 1 being the least serious level of an emergency and 4 being the most serious level of an emergency, a NOUE would equal a 1.

Cooper Nuclear Station is located three miles southeast of Brownville near the Missouri River. It is owned and operated by the Nebraska Public Power District, with headquarters in Columbus. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments