UP steam engine to make stops in central Nebraska this week

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. This week it will be making stops in central Nebraska as it rolls through a tour in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Wyoming as well.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Join the Union Pacific Steam Club to be notified of major schedule updates. Small schedule changes will be communicated immediately via the UP Steam Club Facebook Group and the @UP_Steam Twitter feed located at twitter.com/up_steam.

Here is a partial schedule:

Tuesday, July 9

Ogallala 10:30am MT to 11:15a MT

North Platte arrive at 1:30pm

Thursday July 11

Lexington 9:45am to 10:30am

Gibbon 12:01pm to 12:11pm

Grand Island arrive 130pm

Friday Jul 12

Central City 9:00am to 9:15am.