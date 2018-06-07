Upcoming dates spur request to fly and honor U.S. & Nebraska flags

LINCOLN – Secretary of State John Gale says two approaching dates afford Nebraskans the privilege of flying their U.S. and Nebraska flags, with pride. The first occasion, National Flag Day, falls on June 14.

“The U.S. flag strongly represents and symbolizes the American values of freedom, liberty and democracy,” Gale noted. “We sometimes take for granted the privileges we enjoy as citizens – but those flags serve as perfect reminders to our neighbors and the world.”

Just a few weeks after National Flag Day, Americans have the opportunity to fly their flags again on the Fourth of July.

“To me, Independence Day has always provided an opportunity to reflect on the heroic efforts of our military men and women and what their sacrifices have meant to our nation from the time of the Revolutionary War until now.”

Through the years, Gale has used both holidays as an opportunity to promote a free and popular service provided by his office.

“Every year hundreds of people send requests, along with their flags, to my office so that they can be flown over the State Capitol. The service is free. The only requirements are that a flag must be provided to the office, along with the information about when, why and for whom the flag should be flown.”

Those who wish to have a flag flown over the State Capitol should call 402-471-4070 for additional information. Flags are flown Monday throughFriday, with the exception of holidays. Each flag is accompanied by a keepsake certificate signed by Gale detailing the date and purpose of the flight.