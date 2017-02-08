(Update) Names of injured released in fatal crash near Amherst

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214161 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | February 8, 2017
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the passengers in a pickup truck crash on Saturday northwest of Amherst that resulted in two fatalities. A news release says the passengers were 21 year old Bridget Langin & 22 year old Maddison Vaverek, both of Imperial, and 26 year old Eric Kohl of Kearney. They were injured in the rollover that occurred near Daykin Road and 235th Road.  A spokeswoman for CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney says all three were treated at the hospital and released.  The crash was reported just before 3:00 a.m. The exact time of the crash is unknown. No other information was released and the investigation is continuing.

