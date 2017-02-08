(Update) Names of injured released in fatal crash near Amherst

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the passengers in a pickup truck crash on Saturday northwest of Amherst that resulted in two fatalities. A news release says the passengers were 21 year old Bridget Langin & 22 year old Maddison Vaverek, both of Imperial, and 26 year old Eric Kohl of Kearney. They were injured in the rollover that occurred near Daykin Road and 235th Road. A spokeswoman for CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney says all three were treated at the hospital and released. The crash was reported just before 3:00 a.m. The exact time of the crash is unknown. No other information was released and the investigation is continuing.