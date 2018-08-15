Update of Kearney attempted robbery and shooting

Kearney, Neb. — Arrest warrants have been issued for two Minden men in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery according to the Kearney Police Department.

The warrants were issued in connection with what may have been a botched home invasion robbery. 24 year old Joshua Rose suffered a gunshot wound to the head in what was described as a disturbance at his home in southeast Kearney at 1925 Avenue F.

Rose was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney according to Police Captain Mike Kirkwood. No information was released from the hospital yesterday on Rose’s condition.

Those named in the warrants are 21 year old Michael C. Becker and 21 year old Hunter J. Frecks. Becker is described as a white male, with brown hair, blue eyes, 5′ 7″, 136 pounds. No description was given for Becker. The arrest warrants for both men are for: Use of a Firearm to Commit a felony, Class IC Felony; Attempted Robbery, Class IIA Felony; Second Degress Assault, Class IIA Felony.

Both subjects have not been arrested, however Michael Becker is under medical care of a central Nebraska hospital, which is known to law enforcement.

A third man connected to the incident, 21 year old David L. Estrada of Minden, was arrested Tuesday for 2nd Degree Trespassing, which is a Misdemeanor. He was transported to the Buffalo County Jail.

Rose was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan according to Police Capt. Mike Kirkwood. No information was released from the hospital yesterday on Rose’s condition.

A 19 year old male, who also was inside the house was physically assaulted in the incident but refused medical treatment.

Anyone who has any information of the location of Hunter J. Frecks, is urged to contact the Kearney Police Department, 308-237-2104, CrimeStoppers 308-237- 3424, or your local Law Enforcement agency to report the information.