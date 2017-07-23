UPDATE: Saturday accident near Odessa

A stretch of Interstate 80 Eastbound traffic from the Elm Creek interchange to Kearney was diverted for a period of time Saturday afternoon due to a two-vehicle accident about two miles east of Odessa. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, it occurred 4:07pm the driver of a westbound car lost control and drove into the median and into the eastbound lanes where it struck an SUV head-on. All three occupants in the car and all four occupants were transported to hospitals in Kearney, one of them was life-flighted. One was believed to have a serious but, non-life threatening injury. Seatbelts were in use by all involved.

The eastbound lanes of traffic was re-opened around 5:19pm Saturday.