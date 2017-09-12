(Update) Semi hauling corn mash overturns on I-80, slowing traffic

Elm Creek, Ne. — A semi hauling corn mash overturned onto its side in the right lane of westbound Interstate-80 late Monday afternoon just west of Elm Creek. The accident happened just after 5:15 p.m. near mile marker 254 just west of Elm Creek.

The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies responded to the accident. Traffic continued to flow slowly in the left lane, while cleanup of the corn mash took place. A wrecker was needed to right the semi and remove it. Traffic was slowed into the evening at the wreck site. No information was available on what caused the semi to overturn. No injuries were reported.