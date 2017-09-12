class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259110 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Update) Semi hauling corn mash overturns on I-80, slowing traffic | KRVN Radio

(Update) Semi hauling corn mash overturns on I-80, slowing traffic

BY KRVN News | September 12, 2017
Home News Regional News
(Update) Semi hauling corn mash overturns on I-80, slowing traffic
Courtesy/ Tina Reil-Lux. A semi hauling grain turned over in the right lane , in the westbound lanes, of Interstate 80 late Monday afternoon near Elm Creek .
Courtesy/ Randy Rogers. An overturned semi hauling grain closed down one lane of traffic late Monday afternoon.

Elm Creek, Ne. — A semi hauling corn mash overturned onto its side in the right lane of westbound Interstate-80 late Monday afternoon just west of Elm Creek. The accident happened just after 5:15 p.m. near mile marker 254 just west of Elm Creek.

Courtesy of Joe Gangwish. Truck and trailer overturned on I-80 Monday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies responded to the accident. Traffic continued to flow slowly in the left lane, while cleanup of the corn mash took place. A wrecker was needed to right the semi and remove it.  Traffic was slowed into the evening at the wreck site. No information was available on what caused the semi to overturn. No injuries were reported.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments