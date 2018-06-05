(Update) Suspect in Gothenburg to Hershey pursuit identified

Hershey, Neb. — A man shot by officers during a chase in west-central Nebraska was flown to Omaha for treatment.

According to a news release from the North Platte Police Department, the suspect involved in the pursuit has been identified as 30 year old Luke LeFever. The news release says his address is not known at this time. He was transferred to an Omaha hospital and it is the policy of the hospital not to release any information on trauma patients.

North Platte Police Investigator John Deal says the next step in the case is to conduct an investigation…

Investigator Deal: “Any time there is an officer-involved shooting, we need to do a thorough investigation afterwards. And in this particular case, since there were several agencies involved in the vehicle pursuit prior to the shooting, we’re going to have several agencies investigating it.”

The man stole a utility vehicle Monday morning after escaping from a struggle with officers in Gothenburg. Police say he stole a pickup truck and was chased west on Interstate 80 until he exited. The chase ended north of Hershey. Police say officers opened fire when he appeared to purposely ram a police vehicle and backed toward the officers.

An investigation is being completed by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Police Department at the direction of the Lincoln County Attorney.

The Nebraska State Trooper who fired shots has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with NSP policy, while the incident is investigated