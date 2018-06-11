UPDATE: Windmill Festival Friday (6/15) night headliner Luke Combs cancelled due to illness





The Magic of Comstock is Back. That is the theme of the Comstock festivals set for the summer of 2018. Two full Festivals are slated; The Windmill Festival June 15-17 and Comstock RockJuly 20-22.

Unfortunately, Luke Combs will not be appearing as he has lost his voice and has canceled all concerts for 10 days. We are actively seeking a replacement act and will pass that information along via social media. Ned LeDoux son of the late Chris LeDoux and Runaway June with the hit songs Lipstick and Wild Wild West will kick off our Friday night.

Lee Brice, who has had hits such as Love Like Crazy, I Don’t Dance and his most recent number one song Boy headline on Saturday night. A red dirt favorite, Casey Donahew and a Nebraska native Lexi Larson will also take the stage Saturday.

Time-honored Diamond Rio, who had the hit song One More Day, will close out the festival on Sunday night. Also appearing on Sunday night will be native Texan, Cody Johnson and a Comstock favorite returns, Trick Pony.

Comstock Rock is back July 20-22 after years of absence. Ever popular Jackyl will be on stage Friday night along with Buckcherry with lead singer Josh Todd, and Regional favorite Zwarte.

Saturday Third Eye Blind will celebrate their 20-year anniversary album. Also performing will be the band Hinder with Austin Winkler and Judd Hoos will kick the evening off.

The classic rock band Kansas, who had many hits including Dust in the Wind will headline, supported by Dokken and Forgotten Highway to close out the festival on Sunday night.

A beer tent, food vendors and various other merchants will be on the grounds. Campsites and tickets are available on line or at the gate. There are NO VIP sections, so make sure to bring your lawn chair and decide where you want to sit. Experience the Magic of Comstock! For more information log on to windmillfestival.com or comstockrock.com or find us on Facebook.