Upper Big Blue NRD Announces Variable Rate Irrigation Pilot Program

YORK, NE –The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (UBBNRD) is offering financial incentives to landowners interested in installing Variable Rate Irrigation systems. The UBBNRD’s Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) Pilot Program is intended to provide financial assistance for the design, installation, and technical support of Variable Rate Irrigation systems. Properly managed VRI systems can provide a variety of benefits such as: precision application of irrigation water, decreased nitrate leaching due to over irrigation, increased chemigation application efficiency, decreased pumping energy expenses, lowered frequency/severity of yield loss and/or stuck pivots due to over irrigation, reduced irrigation application on hillslopes where runoff potential is high, and elimination of irrigation application on uncropped areas and/or wetlands.

Approved applicants can receive 50% cost-share up to $7,500.00 for installation of a VRI system. The amount of funding available during this initial phase of the UBBNRD VRI Pilot Program is limited to $30,000.00 per year. Applications are available at the local Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) office. The first application deadline is March 1, 2017. Applications will be accepted/awarded on a bi-monthly basis (applications deadlines are March 1, May 1, September 1, November 1, and January 2) until available funds are expended. Certain terms and conditions do apply.

For questions please contact your local NRCS office, or the Jack Wergin, UBBNRD Projects Department Manager at 402-362-6601.

The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) protects lives, property and the future of this area through a wide-range of stewardship, management and education programs—from flood control to groundwater quality and quantity monitoring, from irrigation management to outdoor recreation and more. Activities and projects of the Upper Big Blue NRD are reviewed and approved by a locally elected board of directors. The Upper Big Blue NRD is one of 23 Natural Resources Districts across the state.