Upwards of 1,000 show up to Coen Brothers casting call

Hundreds of people seeking roles as extras in an upcoming Coen Brothers movie spent Tuesday evening lining up and then auditioning in Scottsbluff Tuesday night.

The casting call for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs took place at the Midwest Theater, and the lines wound around the corner and then all the way down 16th Street for the upcoming production of a collection of Western stories set in the 1800s.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says he thinks the reason the turnout was so astounding was because of the Coen Brother’s previous accolades, including O Brother, Where Art Thou? and No Country For Old Men.

Open casting call line for extras on “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” at Midwest Theater (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Estes says by 7 p.m. approximately 700 people had already auditioned, and hundreds more were still outside waiting to audition.

Movie officials said they were looking for ordinary Nebraskans to play settlers on a wagon train . Even though the Coen Brothers will make the final call, Becky Dykes of Morrill was told she had the look by casting director Elizabeth Gabel. Dykes said she should be ready to spend some long days in an uncomfortable dress for low pay. Louis West and Rae Ann Schmitz said they also had good interviews.

Karen Williams said re-enacting the old West is one of the reasons she waited in line two and a half hours.

“I moved here a couple years ago from Georgia, and I really knew nothing about any of the history of the Oregon Trail,” explains Williams. “I recently learned that they were walking 12 hours a day every single day, and they didn’t even ride on the wagons. I just thought it would be fun to be a part of it. ”

Some of the film will be shot in the Sioux County area during a 13 day period from September 8th to September 27th.