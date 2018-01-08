US Marshal shoots suspect while serving warrant in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. – Authorities say a 25-year-old Gage County man was shot and injured by a U.S. Marshal while being served with a federal arrest warrant in Lincoln.

Lincoln police say two of its officers and the federal marshal tried to serve Thomas Sailors with the warrant Friday night while Sailors was in a sport utility vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. The warrant charges Sailors with possession and attempted distribution of narcotics in Gage County.

Police say Sailors sought to flee and hit at least four cars, including the one driven by the marshal. The marshal then fired shots into the SUV, wounding Sailors. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

No one else was injured.