Us The Duo joins Pentatonix on Tour at the Nebraska State Fair

Us the Duo will open for Pentatonix at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, August 26 at 8pm. Tickets are available for $40 plus gate and fees at Etix.com and at the Heartland Events Center box office.

Known as the first musicians to sign with a major record label due to their success on “Vine” social media, Us The Duo is the married team of Michael and Carissa Alvarado. They joined Pentatonix for their 2016 tour and have just announced joining them again for 2017.

Chelsey Jungck, events and entertainment director said, “All you have to do is look up Us the Duo on line, and listen to their perfect harmonies, see their showmanship and you know it’s the perfect complement for the Pentatonix a cappella.”

Us the Duo’s social media following has grown to over seven million creating a bonafide lifestyle brand. Their latest album “Just Love” was their highest charting release, reaching #4 on the iTunes Pop Charts and #4 on Billboard Heatseekers. Overall, Us The Duo’s original music has been streamed over 100 million times.

Jungck says, “Sales for the Pentatonix show has been amazing. It’s not often that you buy tickets to one show, and 30-days out, they add an opening band like Us the Duo—when it happens, there’s all the more reason to buy tickets now.”

