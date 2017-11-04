USDA Announces Directors of NE State Agencies

WASHINGTON – Today, President Trump announced the Nebraska Directors for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) state agencies. Karl Elmshaeuser will direct Rural Development and Nancy Johner will serve as the Executive Director for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency. Senator Fischer released the following statement after the White House announced the appointments:

“President Trump has selected two outstanding Nebraska leaders to serve as our USDA state directors.

“Karl Elmshaeuser is a former U.S. Marine with a strong passion for building prosperous Nebraska communities. His first-rate management and development skills will enable him to make invaluable contributions to rural areas across the state.

“I was also happy see Nancy Johner nominated to head our other USDA state agency. Her long career in public service, as an Under Secretary at USDA and the State Director for former Senator Mike Johanns, have prepared her to serve Nebraskans well once again at the Farm Service Agency.

“In their respective roles, Karl and Nancy will be in good positions to promote Nebraska agriculture and effectively communicate the common sense policies our producers and communities need to be prosperous. I look forward to working with both of them to advance the priorities of our great state.”

Mr. Elmshaeuser, an Ogallala native, graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Aviation Institute with a degree in General Studies. He served as manager and owner of Pioneer Aviation, L.L.C. for thirteen years. Currently, he serves as executive director for the West Central Nebraska Development District.

Nancy Johner is currently the CEO for Pathfinder Support Services in Omaha. She served as the state director and deputy chief of staff for former Nebraska U.S. Senator Mike Johanns and was previously presidentially appointed as Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food, Nutrition and Consumers Services agency. Additionally, Nancy is a former director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Children and Family.