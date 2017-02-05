UST Global/Xpanxion commits to Tech One Crossing technology park

January 3, 2017 – KEARNEY, NE – The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County is pleased to announce growth plans for Xpanxion, LLC, a subsidiary of UST Global Group. Xpanxion, a premium provider of global software engineering services, signed agreements to begin construction of a 20,000 sf client briefing center at Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing tech park. Chief Construction, the building contractor, will begin immediately with a scheduled completion Fall of 2017. The new client briefing center will provide an opportunity for Xpanxion’s international and national clients to meet in Kearney with Xpanxion’s development team.

The new center will host 90 of Xpanxion’s current software development professionals along with an agreement by Xpanxion to create 29 new additional full-time jobs. The client briefing center will have capacity to support Xpanxion’s growth of up to 150 employees. The commitment by UST Global/Xpanxion is a continuation of the vision of Xpanxion’s CEO Paul Eurek. “This new building will be a showcase facility that represents UST Global’s professionalism to prospective clients, as well as creating a professional business environment for our dedicated and talented Kearney workforce.” said Eurek. A native of Loup City and a serial entrepreneur, Eurek has outwardly expressed his appreciation for the strong work ethic and talent found in rural Nebraska.

The project, a public/private partnership between UST Global/Xpanxion, the City of Kearney, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, is a reflection of the investment by all parties in the development of Kearney’s tech park. Darren Robinson, President of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, said “We are thrilled with UST Global/Xpanxion’s continued dedication to our community and the commitment of investment in Kearney and Buffalo County’s workforce. The community is lucky to have such a quality company growing and adding technology related jobs as well as having city management and a city council that plans for the future.”

Xpanxion’s client briefing center will be the anchor tenant to Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing tech park. The tech park project began as a speculative development, initiated by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, to establish shovel ready tech park sites across Nebraska to make Nebraska a more attractive place to grow quality, high skill and high growth technology jobs. The City of Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing tech park is the first tech park to successfully attract new development.