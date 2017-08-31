Utah man dies after semitrailer swerves off I-80 in Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 31, 2017
ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died after his semitrailer swerved off an interstate in eastern Nebraska.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80, just southeast of Greenwood. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck rolled after it left the roadway and ended up on one of its sides in a cornfield.

The patrol identified the driver as 51-year-old Robert Murray, who lived in Wellsville City, Utah. The patrol says Murray may have suffered a medical problem that led to the crash.

