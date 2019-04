Cozad, Neb. — A Utah semi-truck driver died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday off the westbound lanes of I-80 in Dawson County. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash approximately 4 miles east of Cozad about 12:20 a.m. Patrol investigators said the truck driver, identified as 50 year old Joseph Vitek, died when the semi left the road near a rest area and crashed into a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.