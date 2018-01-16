Utilities may lower natural gas rates because of tax cut

LINCOLN, Neb. — Natural gas rates in Nebraska may decline this year because of the corporate tax rate cut that Congress approved last year.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Black Hills Energy and Northwestern Energy have both told state regulators that they plan to pass on some of their tax savings to customers.

It’s not clear how soon those new rates could begin showing up in bills.

Black Hills is the largest natural gas provider with about 300,000 customers in the state. Northwestern serves 45,000 customers in Kearney, Grand Island, North Platte and Elba.