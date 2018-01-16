class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284298 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Utilities may lower natural gas rates because of tax cut | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | January 16, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb.  —  Natural gas rates in Nebraska may decline this year because of the corporate tax rate cut that Congress approved last year.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Black Hills Energy and Northwestern Energy have both told state regulators that they plan to pass on some of their tax savings to customers.

It’s not clear how soon those new rates could begin showing up in bills.

Black Hills is the largest natural gas provider with about 300,000 customers in the state. Northwestern serves 45,000 customers in Kearney, Grand Island, North Platte and Elba.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
