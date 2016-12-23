Utility’s handling of Omaha natural gas fire criticized

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A final report from the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office says the Metropolitan Utilities District improperly marked a natural gas line that caused an explosion and massive fire that destroyed a downtown Omaha building.

The natural gas line in front of M’s Pub in the Old Market area was struck by workers.

The report on the January fire says the utility workers couldn’t identify the gas valve that would’ve stopped the flow of natural gas when they arrived at the scene of the fire. According to the report, the utility also relied on a mapping system that was inadequate and contributed to its inability to promptly respond to the fire.

The utility disputes the report’s findings, and maintains that its procedures leading up to the day of the fire and response on the day of the fire were proper.