VA Seeks Feedback to Improve Health Care Services

OMAHA, Neb. — VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System senior leadership will hold a Veterans’ Town Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at the United Veterans Club’s North Room in Grand Island, Nebraska. The United Veterans Club is located at 1914 West Capital Avenue in Grand Island.

Among the topics to be discussed are the implementation of the VA’s new Mission Act, an

infrastructure update on VA NWI’s various hospitals and clinics, the organization’s ongoing whole health

initiatives and its newly implemented Veterans Transportation Service.

The VA town hall is designed to promote open and honest feedback from Veterans, their family

members and other beneficiaries. Senior leadership and other subject-matter experts from the local VA

health system will be present to improve communication with and hear directly from Veterans and their families. VA also welcomes input from Congressional stakeholders, Veteran Service Organizations, non-governmental organizations and other community partners at the meeting.

Following the town hall, representatives from various VA programs will be available for those

Veterans not currently enrolled in the VA health care system.

“Caring for Veterans is a calling, and our first commitment is to provide Veterans and their

families the timely, quality care and benefits they have earned and deserve through their service to our

nation,” said B. Don Burman, director of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “Our town

hall meetings are designed to open new lines of communications with our Veterans, the families and their caregivers so that we can provide them that care.

That’s why we are encouraging our Veterans and their

families and friends to attend this important meeting.”

For more information, contact Kevin Hynes, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System

public affairs officer, at (402) 995-4719.