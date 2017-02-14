Valentine Campus receives $5,000 grant

The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus is one step closer to funding completion thanks to a $5,000 grant from Farm Credit Services of America. The grant was provided through the FCSAmerica Working Here Fund designed to impact agriculture education.

“At FCSAmerica, we appreciate the opportunity to support future generations of ag producers,” said Logan Thomeczek, a vice president of retail operations in FCSAmerica’s North Platte office.

He was among the representatives from FCSAmerica who presented a check to college officials on Monday at the site of the new campus, 715 E. Highway 20 – next to The Niobrara Lodge.

MPCC has had a campus presence in Valentine since June of 2002. The college offers online and distance learning classes in a small building at 113 N. Hall Street in addition to providing numerous dual credit courses through local high schools.

However, increased demand for more localized career and technical training, including that in agribusiness, farm and land management and mechanized agriculture, led to the construction of a larger facility.

In July, crews broke ground on a new, approximately 7,500 square foot building expected to be complete in early spring.

It will provide students in the Cherry County region with localized, on-campus academic transfer related classes as well as hands-on training in welding, farm equipment calibration and engine repair and maintenance in a technical shop.

“Five additional classrooms will enable the college to offer academic courses and programs in multiple areas, including agricultural sciences,” said Bonnie Kruse, MPCC area director of Institutional Advancement.

It is expected that the college will take possession of the Valentine Campus sometime in March, and that there will be a formal ribbon cutting this summer. More details will be released as they become available.